Hated one way or another: Notches & Co. | #PNWeekly 298

Notches are a fact of life these days in the flagship smartphone space and there’s very little refuge for Android freaks to find solace in unless they’re willing to make personal compromises. OnePlus was burned by its fandom while LG resorted to Reddit for its diplomacy.

Has the notch become too hated in the consumer discourse? We try and answer that question.

We also talk about a couple of other hated subjects in one way or another: Huawei and Apple have new things out and Facebook has everyone’s data. That and the March mailbag on this episode of the Pocektnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3pm Eastern on March 30 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!

Pocketnow Weekly 298

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

March 30, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Hardware

  • Huawei: The P20 and P20 pro surpass all photographic expectations
  • Xiaomi: Iteration and stagnancy comes with Mi MIX 2s
  • Apple: 6th-gen iPad 9.7 is “most affordable” and doesn’t come with a Pencil
  • Chromebooks: Now in tablet form, thanks to Acer, etc.

News

  • Facebook: Scraping data from Android calls and messages, then playing innocent
  • Oracle v. Google: Appeal won, Android did infringe on Java…
  • iPhone throttling: 59 lawsuits may morph into one big class action
  • Foxconn: Set to be one of the biggest MFi accessory makers with Belkin buyout
  • OnePlus: How it failed in the notch discussion
  • LG: How it won in the notch discussion

Mailbag

Huawei Mate 10 Pro review rebuttal

 

See you soon!

