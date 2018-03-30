HMD starts Android 8.1 rollout for modest Nokia 5 and 6 smartphones
You’ve probably grown tired of seeing HMD Global’s stellar software support work compared with Samsung or LG’s infuriating sluggishness, but it’s really hard to talk about the latest update for the modest Nokia 5 and 6 without reminding you that US unlocked Galaxy S8 and Note 8 variants are still stuck with the ancient Android Nougat flavor.
The two Snapdragon 430-powered handsets released last year with OS build 7.1.1 out the box already made the move to Oreo a couple of months back, swapping the 8.0 version for the even newer, smoother 8.1 as we speak.
The Nokia 5 and 6 obviously follow the higher-end 8’s suit, and although the Android 8.1 update doesn’t sound major, it still weighs in at over 800MB. You’ll need a reliable Wi-Fi connection and plenty of fuel in the tank to download and install Google’s latest security patches (the March batch), as well as revamp your handset’s power and settings menus, and add battery saving navigation buttons.
Of course, the biggest change is the proper arrangement of the hamburger emoji’s components, which many so-called Android “power users” are unlikely to get in the near future. What kind of a savage can live like that?