Google finally extends Preferred Care warranty for Pixel 2 devices

In the immediacy surrounding the bashing that the Pixel 2 XL’s OLED display took for color drifting and generally poor quality, Google decided in haste to extend the limited warranty of both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to two years. This left those who bought Preferred Care packages with no apparent time advantage — lest they decided against taking Google’s refund offer — over those who didn’t chip in extra money.

Well, as Android Police found out, Google has been able to negotiate a six-month extension for Preferred Care customers with the term of coverage totaling 30 months from purchase. While the guarantees apply for the full length of the term (two incidents of accidental damage), users will need to contact insurance provider Assurant after 24 months.

Considering the scopes of the limited warranty and Preferred Care, accidental coverage will always be a run for the money, but it’s some relief to see an extension here.

Via
Android Police
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Assurant, extended warranty, Google, HTC, LG, News, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, warranty
