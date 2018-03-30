Android

Galaxy S8, Note 8 Always on Display now can play GIFs

Google may have boosted its GIF power with a company acquisition, but Samsung may have just one-upped that move with a software update.

Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ devices are currently getting refreshes to their Always On Display apps where users can now place a short GIF front and center to be played when the display is sleeping, but isn’t covered. Any GIF can be used including the ones that Samsung provides, but longer ones will have to be trimmed.

SamMobile reports that the GIF plays only once, though users can double-tap the play area to have it repeat. While the AMOLED screen lights up the pixels it absolutely only needs, there is a limit to power savings that can be introduced.

It’s one of those vacant ideas that adds a little fun to the idle moments. No word yet on if the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are getting in on this.

Via
The Verge
Source
SamMobile
