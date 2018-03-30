Best Buy offering trade-in credit for 6th-gen iPad 9.7

With deliveries underway, the 6th-generation iPad is up for grabs at almost everywhere a cash register can be seen. That includes Best Buy stores where, for a limited time, customers can trade in their old iPad for a big discount on a new one.

In fact, through May 5, Best Buy is guaranteeing a minimum $125 Best Buy Gift Card for any good and working iPad mini 2 (with Retina display), mini 3, mini 4, Air, Air 2, iPad Pro or iPad (5th generation).

Just bring the old one to the store and then, perhaps, you’ll get a decent discount on the iPad 9.7 and a free Apple Pencil. You are going to take that gift card and get an Apple Pencil, right?