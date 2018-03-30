iOS

Best Buy offering trade-in credit for 6th-gen iPad 9.7

Contents
Advertisement

With deliveries underway, the 6th-generation iPad is up for grabs at almost everywhere a cash register can be seen. That includes Best Buy stores where, for a limited time, customers can trade in their old iPad for a big discount on a new one.

In fact, through May 5, Best Buy is guaranteeing a minimum $125 Best Buy Gift Card for any good and working iPad mini 2 (with Retina display), mini 3, mini 4, Air, Air 2, iPad Pro or iPad (5th generation).

Just bring the old one to the store and then, perhaps, you’ll get a decent discount on the iPad 9.7 and a free Apple Pencil. You are going to take that gift card and get an Apple Pencil, right?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
iMore
Source
Best Buy
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, Best Buy, discounts, iPad, iPad 9.7 (2018), News, retail, Trade-In, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.