There’s a lot to like about Sony’s redesigned new flagship smartphones, starting with their 2:1 screens, powerful processors and superior super-slow-motion video recording solution to what Samsung’s Galaxy S9 duo offers.

But the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact look far from perfect, with their chunky profiles, missing headphone jacks, and still rather thick bezels. Up for pre-order across major European markets, the two divisive devices are sold with some very nice freebies for a limited time, ranging in value from around $150 to a whopping $350.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of anything similar provided stateside, at least not by B&H Photo Video. The lone US retailer to accept pre-orders at the moment doesn’t list a delivery date either, merely promising to follow a standard first-come-first-served shipping policy when procuring the necessary inventory.

Although it’s not explicitly specified just yet, B&H will most certainly sell the unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact with valid US warranties, unlike “international” versions of the former available on Amazon for north of $800.

The official price of the “full-sized” XZ2 seems to be set at exactly $800, while the diminutive model is looking to fetch $650. Both phones come with 64GB internal storage space, 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as single 19MP rear-facing Motion Eye cameras. $800 is a Benjamin more than the XZ1’s starting price back in the day, whereas the XZ1 Compact used to cost $600 before all the discounts.