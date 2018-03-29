Android

Razer Phone will get Android Oreo in April

The update has not been at all speedy, but given the apparent difficulties that some Android phone manufacturers have had with the Oreo update, it’s hoped that something will come soon for the Razer Phone.

Well, Razer has finally tweeted out an announcement that it is working on the Android 8.1 update instead and will have it out later in April.

There’s a developer preview that’s accessible via the link in the tweet.

Razer has put out maintenance and security updates for the Razer Phone, but we’ve been waiting a good long while for Android Oreo — released 7 months ago.

