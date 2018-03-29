Razer Phone will get Android Oreo in April
The update has not been at all speedy, but given the apparent difficulties that some Android phone manufacturers have had with the Oreo update, it’s hoped that something will come soon for the Razer Phone.
Well, Razer has finally tweeted out an announcement that it is working on the Android 8.1 update instead and will have it out later in April.
Attention Razer Phone owners! We’re making the jump straight to Android 8.1 Oreo and we’re pleased to announce that the update will be coming to you mid to late April 2018.
Want in on the milk and cookies early? Download the Developer Preview now. 🥛 https://t.co/4ftaevUT4x pic.twitter.com/SIvzOQQDQo
— R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 29, 2018
There’s a developer preview that’s accessible via the link in the tweet.
Razer has put out maintenance and security updates for the Razer Phone, but we’ve been waiting a good long while for Android Oreo — released 7 months ago.