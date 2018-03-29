Official iOS 11.3 update is here… for Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad only
In addition to an updated chip, newly added Apple Pencil support and same old $329 starting price, you have one more reason to rush to Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Verizon, T-Mobile or Cupertino’s own e-store, and be among the first to own the sixth-gen 9.7-inch iPad.
While the A10 Fusion-powered device comes running iOS 11.2 out the box, early adopters can reportedly move up to the software platform’s latest version right away simply by accessing the Settings menu, then General, and finally, Software Update.
Weirdly enough, the over-the-air OS promotion doesn’t seem to be available for any other iPads or iPhones, although technically, “this spring” is far from over.
Apart from trying to deal with an unprecedented general sense of system instability, iOS 11.3 brings fresh AR experiences, a wider range of Animoji characters, expanded health records in Apple’s proprietary Health app, and in-depth battery health information to the table.
Of course, the highlight of the update is not something “new 9.7-inch iPad” owners will appreciate straight off the bat, as the “power management feature” aiming to “prevent unexpected shutdowns”, aka performance throttling, is only present on iPhone 6, SE, 6S and 7 devices, which will be able to turn said option off by popular demand.
Still, you should at least expect the newest iPad generation to run smoother than all its forerunners once you download and install the official iOS 11.3 update.