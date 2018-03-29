Android

Moto Z3 Play cases ready to be bought

Contents
Advertisement

Since the initial cluster-leak of 2018 Motorola phones in January, we actually haven’t heard much about either the Moto Z3 or Moto Z3 Play that we’re expecting for the summertime.

Well, there’s reason to get interested in at least the Moto Z3 Play, because online accessories wholesaler TVC Mall has two cases in its new Moto Z3 Play sub-category that purport to show partial renders of the device.

All that’s been revealed of each device is the extra-tall display and two port holes at the bottom of the front and and dual cameras and the Moto Mod pin connector at the back. The connector design is less circular and more squared off in these renders. However, we don’t see any Moto branding here at all.

There’s good news, too: you can get a Litchi Grain Soft TPU Back Cover for $1.96 apiece or a Carbon Fibre Texture Brushed TPU Casing for $1.71 each. There are bulk discounts and they ship in one to three days — a sign that either Motorola has sealed the deal at the very least on dimensions or these Chinese factories are going nuts.

So, where do we go from here? Not far until the next leak, we suppose. The Moto Z2 phones launched in late July.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
GSMArena
Source
TVC Mall
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
cases, Design, Leaks, Lenovo, Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Motorola, News, Renders, Rumors
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.