Moto Z3 Play cases ready to be bought

Since the initial cluster-leak of 2018 Motorola phones in January, we actually haven’t heard much about either the Moto Z3 or Moto Z3 Play that we’re expecting for the summertime.

Well, there’s reason to get interested in at least the Moto Z3 Play, because online accessories wholesaler TVC Mall has two cases in its new Moto Z3 Play sub-category that purport to show partial renders of the device.

All that’s been revealed of each device is the extra-tall display and two port holes at the bottom of the front and and dual cameras and the Moto Mod pin connector at the back. The connector design is less circular and more squared off in these renders. However, we don’t see any Moto branding here at all.

There’s good news, too: you can get a Litchi Grain Soft TPU Back Cover for $1.96 apiece or a Carbon Fibre Texture Brushed TPU Casing for $1.71 each. There are bulk discounts and they ship in one to three days — a sign that either Motorola has sealed the deal at the very least on dimensions or these Chinese factories are going nuts.

So, where do we go from here? Not far until the next leak, we suppose. The Moto Z2 phones launched in late July.