Huawei may not be “borrowing” the best thing about Samsung’s hot-selling smartphones in its attempts to become the world’s first or second-largest vendor. Namely, just like Galaxy brand dilution is reaching new heights, there are way too many Huawei and Honor devices released with similar specs and virtually identical designs, making it impossible to distinguish the Y7 Prime 2018 from the 7C, for instance.

Of course, while the latter was exclusively launched in China under the online-first Honor sub-brand a couple of weeks back, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 is expected to follow the original Y7 Prime in physical stores across a few other markets.

Like almost every other Huawei product unveiled over the past six months or so, this 6-inch mid-ranger comes with a “FullView” display and dual rear-facing cameras. That obviously means the 2018 version of the Y7 Prime looks far sleeker than its predecessor, with a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio in tow and minimal bezels, but in terms of internals, a couple of things are actually downgraded.

Specifically, a modest Snapdragon 430 is in charge of raw processing power, compared to last year’s 435, and a 3000 mAh battery keeps the lights on, down from a 4000 mAh cell found inside 2017’s Y7 Prime.

On the bright side, the extra screen real estate comes with absolutely no added bulk. In fact, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 is both lighter and thinner than its forerunner, and only slightly taller. It can be coated in black, gold or blue, with a premium mirror effect on the latter, and the rest of the specs are not great, which however makes us confident of an ultra-low price point.

We’re talking HD+ (1440 x 720) display resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, Android 8.0 Oreo, a 13 + 2MP main camera system, 8MP single selfie shooter, and both fingerprint and facial recognition for secure biometric authentication. That’s certainly not bad if Huawei plans to charge less than $200.