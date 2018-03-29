Water is wet, grass is green, and tech media darling HTC continues to lose boatloads of money. The financially (and creatively) struggling Taiwanese company’s latest quarterly report should come as no shock to anyone who’s been following those bleak monthly results released throughout last year. Or to those who noticed the U11 didn’t go anywhere, the U11+ never even reached the US, and virtual reality headsets are hardly redefining mainstream trends.

Of course, Google’s $1.1 billion should provide at least some temporary relief, offering HTC possibly a last-ditch chance to find “significant long-term growth opportunities” through “greater investment in emerging technologies.”

But until said gain will be “recognized” at the end of Q1 2018, the Vive makers’ full fiscal Q4 2017 scores are in, and they’re… awful. Revenue is flat compared to the year’s third quarter, which is certainly not what a consumer electronics manufacturer wants to hear when reviewing holiday sales.

Worse yet, HTC managed to post an operating loss of NT$9.6 billion, which equates to roughly US$330 million, on NT$15.7 billion earnings, shaving a massive NT$11.93 (US$0.41) off the value of each company share in just three months.

The latest (and greatest) quarterly loss is attributed to “market competition, product mix, pricing, and recognized inventory write-downs”, so basically, nothing’s working anymore for the creators of the first commercially released device to use Android.

Still, and even though the beginning of 2018 hasn’t looked any better, HTC retains a positive outlook on “another strong year of innovation at the forefront of its markets.” Oh, how we wish we could believe that!