The Google Play Store is finally acknowledging the rights of European consumers to request a withdrawal and refund of an app subscription within 14 days as allowed by European Union law.

Updates to its refund policies show that digital services (such as file storage and dating services) are now subject to a full refund period of 14 days. This brings Google into compliance with a consumer law enacted in 2014 requiring the so-called “cool-off period” for any ongoing service that requires periodic payment for consumers to maintain.

Refunds for apps will still fall under the two-hour courtesy window that is applied to all other regions. Non-EEA zones also are only allowed two hours to get an instant refund from Google. After that point, users must negotiate with the app developer.