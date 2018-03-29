Even LG is feeling out fan reaction on the notch

In the past three hours, over 550 comments have been lodged on a Reddit thread created by LG. The basis of its original post? Asking people what they thought of “the Notch.”

This comes shortly after OnePlus’s social media meltdown following its disclosure that the OnePlus 6 would feature a cut-out at the top of its display. Fans and critics alike lambasted the company on Twitter for its decision and its attitude that consumers would just have to “learn to love the notch.”

With LG reaching out to the Reddit community — which has been known for its closely-focused and more nuanced discourse — the company did not confirm nor deny anything about its future offerings having a notch on them, though leaks of what may come to market as the G7 sure seems to suggest the notch has a future.

We’ve seen a LOT of comments around “The Notch” over the past few weeks, from people who love the quick access to the menu to those that hate the wasted screen space. We would love to gather some more feedback to share with our R&D team- and this is where you come in. So…what do you think? Love the Notch? Or is it Notch your thing?

One of the first and a highly regarded comment comes from /u/deathclient:

I get the practicality of the notch but my only problem is it ruins the symmetry of the screen. Whatever sensors you guys want to add, just leave the sides untouched and black and I would have absolutely no problem. But again, if you were to do this why even bother doing a notch, just leave out a thin top bezel and get done with it. I reinsist that notches are ugly

LG_Support made sure to go through replies and thank users for their feedback and input, even if they mentioned other brands such as Huawei and Samsung.

The company has been one of the more eccentric entities in requesting feedback or getting a message out besides the use of broadcast media. It has pushed messages out through media outlets and through preemptive press releases.