Bluetooth speakers can now link to Google Home speakers

If your Google Home Mini isn’t enough to bring the sound around the corner, Google has listened to your complaints. And you won’t have to buy another Google Home Mini.

Instead, if you have other Bluetooth speakers at home, you can now connect them to any Google Home, Google Home Mini or Google Home Max speaker. Just pair them to your phone using the Google Home app and then set a default speaker.

While you’ll still have to communicate to your “master” Google Home device, audio can come out of just the default speaker or with all the connected speakers in reach.

