AT&T is the latest carrier to send an official Oreo update to the LG V30
Unlike its predecessor, which came powered by the latest Android version (at the time) out of the box, the LG V30 saw daylight around six months ago running a slightly older OS flavor.
The Korean device manufacturer was pretty much as slow as its domestic arch-rival to customize, optimize and test the Oreo update, which then moved into the carriers’ hands for their own UI-revising and bug-quashing work.
That’s finally over too, at least on Verizon, Sprint and now AT&T. Weirdly enough, T-Mobile still lists its version of the “LG V30/V30+” as stuck in the “manufacturer development” phase of the 8.0 Oreo support process, which would mean “Un-carrier” testing hasn’t even begun.
Back to AT&T, we should mention the Android 8.0.0 file size is listed at a whopping 1.79GB for the LG V30 (H931), compared to “just” 1.4 gigs as far as the Galaxy Note 8 (N950U) is concerned.
We’re not sure what the massive difference stands for, as both devices are now officially on the March 1 security patch level, with no big proprietary AT&T add-ons mentioned in either “what’s new” section.
The V30 is only now getting Meltdown and Spectre mitigation patches, as well as all the usual Android Oreo improvements and tweaks, including stuff like Picture-in-Picture, Autofill, smart text selection, background limits, and Android Instant Apps. And yes, if you’re interested, the “FullVision” OLED handset is still up for grabs from “Ma Bell”, although we obviously wouldn’t advise you to spend $800 on a six-month-old smartphone.