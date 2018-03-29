Other OS

Amazon Echo speakers take 66 percent of US smart speaker market

Kantar Worldpanel has released the results of a new survey on smart speaker ownership in the United States.

It found that 66 percent of owners chose an Amazon-branded speaker. The two most-purchased speakers are the Echo at 31 percent and the Echo Dot at 27 percent, while the others managed only a blip. Google managed a 30 percent use-share with the Google Home at 16 percent, the Google Home Mini at 12 percent and the Google Home Max at 2 percent. The Sonos One got 4 percent share.

76 percent of owners say they use their speakers at least once daily while 50 percent use it multiple times a day. Still, with only 34 percent of the 1,097 respondents saying they owned a smart speaker, the research firm believes there’s plenty of room to grow, particularly in encouraging consumers to shop with their voice commands — only 12 percent of participants said they used their speaker to buy general items or order food or a ride service.

Men between the ages of 72 and 82 are the largest age-gender cross-section to owner a smart speaker. For women, most owners are aged between 21 and 26.

