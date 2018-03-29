6th-gen iPad 9.7 deliveries already taking place

It was announced two days ago and now, the 6th-generation iPad 9.7 has already dropped onto doorsteps.

Redditor /u/Liquidit has posted pictures of their 32GB Wi-Fi-only unit in Space Gray, model A1893 for measure. The pictures just before 7:30am Eastern this morning, just over 40 hours after the newest $329 iPad was announced in Chicago. And did we mention that this Redditor is Germany-based?

With not much upgrade except for Apple Pencil compatibility and a new processor, there’s good reason to believe that turnover can be set on a dime and units can ship out around the world well before launch time.

But beyond that sort of speculation, retailers have started to push discounts on the 5th-gen iPad — plenty to go around for those looking for a tablet from Apple.