Xiaomi often likes to keep things fresh and unpredictable, both in the mid-range and high-end smartphone market segments, catching us somewhat off guard with yesterday’s Mi MIX 2S announcement.

The Chinese company did recently tease the launch of its third “full screen” flagship, but it’s actually the Mi 6 that’s turning one year old soon, unlike the Mi MIX 2, which barely saw daylight last fall.

Fret not, as a more “mainstream” Xiaomi Mi 7 hero device is also expected out before long, possibly adopting the controversial notch look of Apple’s iPhone X. And even though we never got a Mi 6 Plus, a Xiaomi Mi 7 Plus could be in the works as well.

File this under (educated) guesswork for now, but the Mi 7 Plus is tipped by a decently reliable source to feature in-display fingerprint recognition technology a few months down the line. The “regular” Mi 7 is likely to make do with a conventional fingerprint scanner, mounted below its screen or on the back.

Other rumored Mi 7 Plus specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4000mAh battery capacity, and an OLED screen with the aforementioned “notch” compromise.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also getting ready to endorse a gaming-centric high-end handset of sorts, manufactured by a little company called Black Shark, which the “Apple of China” just so happens to own.

It’s unclear if this Razer Phone rival will carry Xiaomi branding, but based on an official teaser image uploaded to Weibo, Snapdragon 845 processor use is pretty much guaranteed.