Wear OS Developer Preview launched with Android P platform features

Google has launched the first developer preview for its recently rebranded smartwatch software platform, Wear OS.

Images are now available for use on the Android Emulator and for flashing to the Huawei Watch 2 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic, both Bluetooth-only. Some of the big features right off the bat include a Dark UI theme for night time readability, the ability to shut off device radios when sensors detect that the watch is off the body and automatically turning Wi-Fi off when a Bluetooth connection drops. Background apps will soon be barred from using alarms and queuing jobs.

More updates will be released as the progress of Android P’s developer preview program rolls along. The next stage is to be reached around Google I/O in May.

Android, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android P, Android Wear, Developer Preview, developers, Google, News, Smartwatches, Wear OS, Wearables
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.