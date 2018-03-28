TCL promised, now there’s hope for a Palm phone on Verizon

TCL acquired the Palm brand from Qualcomm back in 2015. The ODM hinted last year, when it was making headway with an arguably more lucrative brand, BlackBerry, that Palm would also get a revival after years of dormancy. It later gave a deadline: 2018.

Now, Android Police has a source saying that an Android phone with the Palm name will launch on the Verizon network in the second half of the year.

Last August, TCL global marketing manager Stefan Streit said that the company typically fits the brands it controls to the right audiences, but it’s not exactly clear if time has derived a nostalgia-based target or one that can adapt to a special flavor of Android.

For Verizon, it’s just another smartphone maker it can claim as an exclusive. Google only has Big Red as a carrier partner in the US for the Pixel phones. Motorola once had an extensive exclusive partnership with the network.