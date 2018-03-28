Even though last fall’s Xperia XZ1 Compact was relatively well-received by fans of diminutive Android flagship phones, Sony rushed a sequel out last month with an entirely new design, larger and sharper screen, as well as a Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood.

Of course, the chunky XZ2 and XZ2 Compact already have their fair share of haters, not to mention they’re not available stateside just yet, shipping to early European adopters from April 6.

As such, you may still be interested in a solid XZ1 Compact deal going on right now across authorized US retailers. Originally priced at a whopping $600, the Snapdragon 835-powered 4.6-incher was discounted several times back in October, November and, most recently, February.

The pint-sized handset is currently up for grabs at an all-time low price of $379.99 at B&H Photo Video, although the “Twilight Pink” is the only model marked down so drastically.

Meanwhile, Amazon has the black version fetching $399.99, and Best Buy is charging a flat 400 bucks for your choice of pink, black, blue or white silver Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact units.

No matter where you decide to do your high-end compact phone shopping, you’re looking at nationwide GSM network support, carrier freedom, 4G LTE speeds, 32GB internal storage space, 4GB RAM, pre-installed Android 8.0 Oreo software, a 720p “Triluminos” display, 19MP rear-facing camera with Super slow motion video recording, IP68 water and dust resistance, and 3D Creator capabilities. Also, a standard one-year US warranty.