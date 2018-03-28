While Sony is yet to follow Oculus and HTC’s suit with either a standalone VR product or an entirely new high-end head-mounted display, the first-gen PlayStation VR is trying its best to keep up with the original Rift and Vive in bringing immersive experiences to the masses.

Starting tomorrow, March 29, the already reduced PSVR MSRP is getting another significant markdown, from $400 to $300 stateside. Up north, the entry-level bundle price is dropping from 499.99 CAD to 379.99 CAD, and in both cases, you’re looking at a special retail box including a PlayStation Camera in addition to the PlayStation VR headset. Also, a PS VR Demo Disc 2.0 and Doom VFR Blu-ray Disc.

If you have an extra 50 US or 70 Canadian dollars to spend, the PlayStation VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Bundle comes with a pair of PlayStation Move controllers as well. The PS Camera is still included, along with the PS VR Demo Disc 2.0, while the Skyrim VR core game and “all official add-ons” take Doom VFR’s place.

The PlayStation VR “Starter Pack” is also getting a solid discount in Europe, from a €399.99 recommended retail price to just €299.99. That particular bundle only consists of the core headset, a PlayStation Camera and a download code for the PlayStation VR Worlds game, which is arguably less exciting than Skyrim. The same starter pack will be available at a lower price than usual in Australia and New Zealand starting April 2.