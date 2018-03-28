Samsung’s internally calling what may be the Gear S4 “Galileo”

Samsung has been holding out on moving its marketing up for its smartwatches. It had the Gear S3 Frontier and Classic in 2016 (seen above) and the Gear Sport last year. Pushing that number up will take a little bit of innovation.

Well, SamMobile believes that the biggest bits of innovation are coming in some health features. It now claims that the SM-R800 is being developed and is being internally called “Galileo.” While it isn’t clear what this name has to do with the focus on health, which includes an improved S Health feature suite with sleep tracking. No other details have been disclosed as of yet, other than a vague fourth-quarter launch.

For reference, the Gear S3 Classic was labeled SM-R770, the Gear S3 Frontier dubbed SM-R760 and the Gear Sport was SM-R600. The Gear S4 name hasn’t been nailed down yet.