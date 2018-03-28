Olixar shows off what looks to be LG G7 in its case
Smartphone accessories maker Olixar is now making cases covering the LG G7 available for pre-order.
Online retailer MobileFun has notified the media that Olixar’s FlexiShield, Ultra-Thin and Sentinel cases have come into stock. The FlexiShield Gel Cases come in blue, purple and solid black colors and cost $7.49 while the Ultra-Thin 100% Clear case is $9.49. The Sentinel, replete with glass screen protector, is $29.99. The Ultra-Thin case is listed to be delivered in one or two weeks. LG has yet to formally announce a launch event date for its next flagship smartphone.
This device’s design has been leaked from a private briefing LG held with select press members at MWC 2018. This case rendering seems to be based on computer-assisted designs — wallpaper and all — by artist Benjamin Veskin and commissioned by TechnoBuffalo. It features a notch cutting into the display at top and a dual-camera system at rear with a fingerprint sensor below said module. The sides taper out from the edge to the back of the device, codenamed “Judy.”
Even as OEMs share privileged information with accessory makers in advance of a device launch, this example here is a little bit more shady than others. We’ll keep track of things from our vantage point.