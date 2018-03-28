Learn to code in record time with this bundle

Interested in advancing your career by learning how to code? If so, this Learn to Code 2018 Bundle is perfect for you. Offering over 10 courses in Python, JavaScript, and much more, this course bundle is your one-stop shop for mastering coding.

Learning Python is essential for any well-paid web developer. Through these courses, you’ll learn how to create your first complete web app. JavaScript can be a challenge to master for many programmers, but this course bundle will show you how to become a pro in record time.

The Learn to Code 2018 Bundle is currently a pay what you want deal, which means that you name the price. If it’s above than the average price, you’ll get the entire bundle. If it’s below the average price, you’ll still walk away with a hefty chunk of the bundle.

by Christopher Jin