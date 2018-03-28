Android

Google acquires GIF-centered business Tenor

GIF aggregator and search engine firm Tenor has been acquired by Google. Neither side is disclosing details about the transaction.

Like the rest of the industry working around messaging, social media and input, Google has been trailing on inserting GIF lookup features for chat apps and image search engines for keyboards like Gboard. Tenor and GIPHY have been two of the largest such engines, each with their own suite of consumer products as well as developer APIs. With this deal, Tenor will continue to operate as a company and maintain existing relationships with those using its APIs as well as marketing and content services.

Tenor claims that it had 300 million users in 2017 and had achieved 12 billion search requests a month earlier this year.

Just yesterday, Google was rumored to have acquired the assets and human resources of light field camera maker Lytro.

