iOS

B&H Photo now selling 5th-gen iPad 9.7 at a $40 discount

Contents
Advertisement

New York-based retailer B&H Photo is kicking off its own pre-sales of the 6th-gen iPad 9.7. But if you’re not particularly bought by having an updated processor or having Apple Pencil capability, B&H Photo is running a promo on the previous 9.7-inch iPad.

The 5th-gen model is just one of the many Deals of the Week at $40 off. That means that instead paying anywhere from $329 to $559, you’re paying $289 to $519.

In any case, if you shop often at B&H and have incentives with the store, this is your chance to get in. Tap on any one of these links to get started with buying an iPad, either old or new. Keep in mind that the new iPads are currently in pre-order mode.

  • Apple 9.7″ iPad (Early 2018, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only) – $329
  • Apple 9.7″ iPad (Early 2018, 128GB, Wi-Fi Only) – $429
  • Apple 9.7″ iPad (Early 2018, 32GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) – $459
  • Apple 9.7″ iPad (Early 2018, 128GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE) – $559
  • Deals of the Week – $40 off Apple 9.7″ iPad (2017)
Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
67%
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, BH Photo, Deals, Discount, iPad, iPad 9.7, Pre-Orders, retail, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.