B&H Photo now selling 5th-gen iPad 9.7 at a $40 discount

New York-based retailer B&H Photo is kicking off its own pre-sales of the 6th-gen iPad 9.7. But if you’re not particularly bought by having an updated processor or having Apple Pencil capability, B&H Photo is running a promo on the previous 9.7-inch iPad.

The 5th-gen model is just one of the many Deals of the Week at $40 off. That means that instead paying anywhere from $329 to $559, you’re paying $289 to $519.

In any case, if you shop often at B&H and have incentives with the store, this is your chance to get in. Tap on any one of these links to get started with buying an iPad, either old or new. Keep in mind that the new iPads are currently in pre-order mode.