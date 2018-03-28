AT&T is the first US carrier to send an official Oreo update to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8
AT&T was the last of the “big four” US wireless service providers to start delivering the official Oreo update to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 (and eventually, the S8+ too), but as far as the Note 8 is concerned, “Ma Bell” is actually leading the way.
Following a flood of online reports from AT&T subscribers relieved to finally be able to leave Nougat behind on their large, powerful and still-fresh Galaxy Note 8 units, the carrier has confirmed the OS promotion on its support webpages.
Tipping the scales at around 1.4GB, the software goodie pack has technically been released yesterday, March 27, although it may take a few days until it spreads out nationwide. AT&T isn’t listing any proprietary changes or improvements (read added bloat), merely linking to the standard roster of Android 8.0 Oreo enhancements detailed by Google.
Expect a “smarter, faster, more powerful and sweeter than ever” experience from your S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher, with improved boot speeds, background limits, smart text selection, Autofill capabilities, Picture-in-Picture, Android Instant Apps, and a fully redesigned emoji set among the most important tweaks arriving over-the-air.
There are also a bunch of Samsung-specific optimizations and new features coming your way, as well as March 1-dated security patches. The ball is now firmly in Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile’s court, with the unlocked Galaxy Note 8 hopefully looking at an official update in a couple of weeks too.