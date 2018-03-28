Apple has gone to great lengths over the past few months to appease iPhone 6, 6s, 7 and SE owners unhappy with the whole secret performance throttling affair, but for many, public apologies, discounted out-of-warranty battery replacements and the option to turn the “power management feature” off won’t do.

The class action wheels have been in motion since December, and at least 26 separate lawsuits were filed as of early January, with that number predictably raised to “at least” 59 in the meantime, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 59+ individual cases may be combined into a massive class suit, with a legal meeting set to take place tomorrow, March 29, in Atlanta expected to trigger an effort to have the litigation certified.

The claims are obviously similar, with “some five dozen iPhone customers” pointing the finger at Apple for “slowing their phones to spur” them to buy new ones. A lead attorney and court location will probably be chosen later this week, and the iPhone throttling PR crisis could turn into a full-blown legal nightmare for the secretive Cupertino-based company, which may need to disclose “sensitive information about its software development process” to fend off the accusations.

Of course, this is by no means the first time Apple will be forced to do the class action dance, and most legal experts seem to believe the tech giant’s wrongdoing won’t pass muster. Still, the last thing iPhones need is a “multiyear” court battle constantly reminding potential customers why they shouldn’t go the iOS route.