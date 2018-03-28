iOS

6th-gen iPad 9.7 is actually more affordable in Canada, Europe

Contents
Advertisement

In the United States, the newest 9.7-inch iPad models costs just the same as the previous generation did. This happened as Apple proclaimed “the most affordable iPad yet.”

Well, it turns out that even if Apple comes from the United States, Apple’s world doesn’t revolve around the United States. The new tablet, which supports the Apple Pencil for the first time, isn’t going to be as expensive as the 5th-gen iPad was.

MacRumors has snooped around and found that Apple Canada is selling the new iPad 9.7 at $429, $20 less than the old one. Around the Eurozone, starting prices have ranged between €399 and €419 last year, but have come down to between €349 and €369 this year. China saw prices drop to ¥2,588 while Thailand’s discount put the tag at ฿11,500.

Many other regions, though, have missed out on price cuts. They include the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Korea and, surprisingly, India.

Keep in mind, though, that cellular connectivity and the Apple Pencil are additions that need to be paid for.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
MacRumors
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, Asia, Australia, Canada, China, education, Europe, iPad, iPad 9.7, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, News, Pricing, sales, Singapore, Tablet, Thailand, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.