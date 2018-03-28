6th-gen iPad 9.7 is actually more affordable in Canada, Europe

In the United States, the newest 9.7-inch iPad models costs just the same as the previous generation did. This happened as Apple proclaimed “the most affordable iPad yet.”

Well, it turns out that even if Apple comes from the United States, Apple’s world doesn’t revolve around the United States. The new tablet, which supports the Apple Pencil for the first time, isn’t going to be as expensive as the 5th-gen iPad was.

MacRumors has snooped around and found that Apple Canada is selling the new iPad 9.7 at $429, $20 less than the old one. Around the Eurozone, starting prices have ranged between €399 and €419 last year, but have come down to between €349 and €369 this year. China saw prices drop to ¥2,588 while Thailand’s discount put the tag at ฿11,500.

Many other regions, though, have missed out on price cuts. They include the US, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Korea and, surprisingly, India.

Keep in mind, though, that cellular connectivity and the Apple Pencil are additions that need to be paid for.