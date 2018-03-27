Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S adds one more camera and Qi charging
Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
Octa-core (8x2.8GHz Kryo 385)
Adreno 630 GPU
5.99 inches
1080 x 2160 (~403 ppi)
1500:1 contrast ratio
585 nit max brightness
6GB or 8GB RAM
64GB, 128GB or 256GB options
Rear: 12MP Sony IMX363 @ f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels +
12MP Samsung S5K3M3 @ f/2.4, 1μm, 2x optical zoom
Front: 5MP @ f/2.0, 1.4μm
3,400mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0
Qi wireless charging
191 grams
Ceramic with aluminium frame
MIUI 9
Android 8.0 Oreo
It’s a small step up for one of the pioneering phone series in the bezel reduction games as Xiaomi introduces the Mi MIX 2S.
The follow-on to the Mi MIX 2 retains a sleek ceramic and aluminium build, rear fingerprint sensor, the 3,400mAh battery and the 2:1 full HD display. Some of the typical year-to-year upgrades include the Snapdragon 845 chipset and Android Oreo. It’s nothing stunning when considering the marketplace of limited-bezel phones has been growing for the past year or so.
That doesn’t mean that it’s not okay for a device to play catch-up, though. For one thing, Xiaomi has finally adopted Qi wireless charging on this device and it will sell a compatible charging pad for ¥99 ($16). For another, there’s a dual-camera system — the Sony wide-angle camera has 12 percent larger pixels than last year’s while the Samsung unit gives depth with 2x optical zoom. The experience is driven by AI with subject identification and Google ARCore support and is characterized overall as an upgrade from the Mi 6.
Other minutia includes USB 2.0 Type-C connection and dual SIM slots with support for 43 international bands on the top-end model and 4×4 MIMO — don’t count on this leaving China too quickly, though, especially if you’re in the United States.
The base models will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage while the premium version gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Pricing will range between ¥3,200 and ¥4,000 ($511 to $639).