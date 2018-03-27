The Moto G6 is unveiled at TENAA

Chinese regulatory agency TENAA has certified the XT1925 smartphone from Motorola, believed to be the Moto G6.

This year’s main model of the mid-range series has been leaked plenty of times, but this is one of the first information dumps from a verified source.

The Android Oreo device has an octa-core 1.8GHz processor, believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, options for 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage (with microSD), a 5.7-inch display at 2:1 aspect ratio and 1080p resolution and a 3,000mAh battery. At the rear is a dual-camera system and there’s a fingerprint sensor up front.

It should come in silver, gold and blue colors, the latter of which is what we are seeing in the header image, if only with an appalling lack of light. It doesn’t give much away other than the fact that it looks a lot like the Moto X4.