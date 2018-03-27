Android

Save up to 33 percent on SanDisk microSD cards 200GB+ on Amazon

Two large-capacity microSD products are getting some hefty discounts on Amazon right now.

SanDisk’s 200GB and 256GB cards are currently selling at a 29 percent and 33 percent discount, respectively. That takes prices down to $59.99 and $99.99. Users can also save a respectable 9 percent on the newest item, the 400GB microSD card. It’s at $227.

All of them are classified at speed class 10, UHS-1 and A1 — fit for use in Android phones to run apps off the disk. They come accompanied by a full-size SD card adapter. No telling for how long these savings will last, so tap the source link below this story to have at it.

Portable memory solutions are as affordable as ever these days and we can’t wait to see the first 2TB microSD card. In the meantime, these aren’t too shabby, either.

