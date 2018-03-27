In addition to selling respectable mass-oriented phones at fairly reasonable price points, Huawei has been trying hard for the past few years to build a reputation in the luxury market segment.

Joining hands with upscale lifestyle brand Porsche Design, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor has released several special editions of its best handsets and even smartwatches. But for the most part, these objectively beautiful devices have been unable to set themselves apart from their consumer-friendly siblings.

That may well change today with the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS (Race Sport). Not only is this eyeful branded completely differently from the P20 and P20 Pro, but it also adds a number of exciting features in the mix to (somewhat) justify its extravagant pricing.

Slightly taller and wider than the regular P20, but shorter and narrower than the P20 Pro, and thicker than both its “cousins”, the PD Mate RS comes with a sharper OLED 6-inch “FullView” display.

We’re talking 2880 x 1440 resolution producing stunning 538ppi density on a trendy 18:9 aspect ratio, and yes, the 2K screen is even curved around the edges. The luxury new phone also “borrows” the P20 Pro’s phenomenal triple rear camera, but for some reason, the 8MP telephoto lens is positioned above the 40MP RGB and 20MP monochrome sensors, with the whole thing centered on the back of the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS, joined by a fingerprint reader.

An unmistakable Porsche Design logo is also located on the rear cover, with an additional inscription below the display, and surprise, surprise, “innovative” in-screen fingerprint recognition technology. That’s right, you can scan your fingerprint in two ways, either by using the conventional rear-mounted sensor or “floating” your finger above the 6-inch display. Oh, and by the way, the iPhone X-inspired notch is absent.

Available “globally” in black, and in Mainland China only in a first-ever red hue, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is officially priced at €1,695 with 256GB storage, or €2,095 in a 512 gig configuration. Both versions pack 6GB RAM, and share the rest of their specifications with the P20 Pro.