Lytro employees shuffled to Google, company shutting down

Cinematography hardware startup Lytro has announced that it will be winding down the firm.

“We’re excited to see what new opportunities the future brings for the Lytro team as we go our separate ways,” reads its latest blog post.

The maker of light field cameras targeted at consumers and professionals stated that it will not accept new productions and end client support.

The Verge was told by a source that a “large fraction of former Lytro employees” will end up at Google as part of what’s being characterized as a “hiring deal.” Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president for hardware development, was on Lytro’s board of directors.

The same outlet also reports that Google will also buy some of Lytro’s assets, but has no current plans to integrate them into product roadmaps. Earlier this year, Lytro had acquired VR animation house Limitless to support a revised mission.

 

