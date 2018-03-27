Here are the official and full Huawei P20 Pro and P20 specs
Huawei Kirin 970
Octa-core CPU (2.36 GHz + 1.8 GHz)
Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
5.8 inches LCD, 2240 x 1080 pixels (428 ppi), 18.7:9 aspect ratio - P20
6.1 inches OLED, 2240 x 1080 pixels (408 ppi), 18.7:9 aspect ratio - P20 Pro
4GB RAM - P20
6GB RAM - P20 Pro
128GB internal, no microSD slot
Dual rear: 12MP RGB + 20MP Monochrome, f/1.8 + f/1.6 aperture, 5x Hybrid Zoom, 4K and 960 fps video recording, Leica optics - P20
Triple rear: 40MP RGB + 20MP Monochrome + 8MP Telephoto, f/1.8 + f/1.6 + f/2.4, 5x Hybrid Zoom, 4K and 960 fps video recording, Leica optics - P20 Pro
Front: 24MP with f/2.0 aperture
3400 mAh - P20
4000 mAh - P20 Pro
165 grams - P20
180 grams - P20 Pro
3D Glass body
IP53 water and dust resistant - P20
IP67 water and dust resistant - P20 Pro
Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are finally here, and for the first time ever, a P-series flagship phone actually looks better on paper than the most recent Mate release. And make no mistake, the Mate 10 Pro was already a pretty great device.
The P20 Pro, meanwhile, is truly one-of-a-kind, providing all the necessary tools to support professional AI-powered photography. Three rear-facing tools, to be exact, capable of 5x hybrid zoom, 960fps super-slow-motion video recording at 720p, and combining OIS (optical image stabilization) with AIS (artificial intelligence stabilization) for crystal clear shots in virtually any environment.
You get a whopping total of 68 megapixels from Leica’s first triple lens setup, and Huawei even claims the primary 40MP color sensor is an incredible 223 percent larger than the one on the iPhone X.
Premium add-ons like a color temperature sensor and all kinds of stuff used for intuitive, precise focus (laser autofocus, phase detection, 4D predictive focus) only bring the Huawei P20 Pro closer to DSLR territory. Of course, the “regular” P20 is no photographic featherweight, borrowing its more conservative dual cams from the Mate 10 Pro.
The P20 and P20 Pro tick plenty of other ultra-high-end boxes too, measuring 7.65 and 7.8mm thick with large batteries inside, and each coming in a unique hue in addition to black and pink gold.
That “twilight” P20 Pro is truly something special, and the same goes for an all-new HWA Hi-Fi Audio protocol powering 990 kbps Bluetooth sound on both variants. For biometric security, the P20 and P20 Pro are capable of recognizing your fingerprint and face, and although Huawei doesn’t use 3D sensing technology for the latter, its facial unlock feature is billed as significantly faster than Apple’s iPhone X Face ID method.