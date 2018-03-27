Huawei P20 Pro/P20 Hands-on – Woah 40 Megapixels! (Video)

Based on what the P10 and P10 Plus had in common with the Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro, many expected a smaller, watered-down version of the Mate 10 Pro to be unveiled in Paris today. But then the leaks started piling up, and it quickly became obvious the Huawei P20 Pro would be spectacular.

Don’t get us wrong, the “regular” P20 is no pushover, with the same Kirin 970 processor under the hood as the P20 Pro, a respectable 5.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel, and dual rear-facing cameras borrowed from the stellar Mate 10 Pro.

The P20 and P20 Pro also share a very capable 24MP selfie shooter, fast and furious facial unlocking capabilities, and an objectively beautiful design language.

But the Huawei P20 Pro has a lot more going on than a slightly larger, sharper OLED screen, two extra gigs of RAM on top of the P20’s four, beefier battery, and significantly improved water resistance.

This device is in a class of its own when it comes to photography muscle, combining a 40MP f/1.8 RGB imaging sensor with a 20MP f/1.6 monochrome shooter and 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens.

All three of those are mounted on the shiny back of the P20 Pro, using state-of-the-art Leica technology, a unique combination of OIS and AIS (Artificial Intelligence Stabilization), a temperature sensor to protect white balance, and yes, up to 5x “hybrid” zoom.

We’d need all day to list all the cutting-edge features Huawei and Leica’s first triple camera setup seemingly enables, which is why we’d rather wait and put together a comprehensive review before saying more than this – at first glance, the P20 Pro is a shutterbug’s wet dream.