It was less than a month ago that Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S9+ managed to edge out Google’s excellent Pixel 2 for the heavyweight DxOMark Mobile camera title, and we already have a new overall leader in smartphone image quality.

No, we’re not talking about Xiaomi’s strong Mi MIX 2S performer, but rather another “Chinese gem” deemed “arguably the most innovative device” tested in “quite some time” by DxO’s specialists.

While last fall’s Mate 10 Pro delivered “outstanding still image performance”, tallying 97 points all in all with two rear-facing shooters, the Huawei P20 Pro crushes all records and rivals by scoring a 109 on what used to be a 100-point scale.

That’s a whopping ten points ahead of the overall Galaxy S9 Plus result, which actually falls to third place, as the “regular” P20 also pulls off an impressive 102 total of its own.

The P20 Pro not only comes with an additional snapper on its back compared to the P20 (and GS9+), knocking our socks off (and those of DxO’s reviewers too) with an “unusually large” 40MP main camera sensor.

Combined with a 20MP monochrome secondary lens, and a third 8MP telephoto shooter, that unstoppable beast of a smartphone camera is capable of “excellent” low-light performance and “class-leading” dynamic range, not to mention the best zoom quality ever provided by a DxO-tested handset.

Even though it’s obviously no match for the game-changing triple lens setup of the P20 Pro, the P20’s more “conventional” dual camera arrangement still delivers snapshots with good detail and low noise levels in “all light conditions”, as well as fast and reliable autofocus. The Huawei P20 Pro is easily the world leader in videography capabilities too, with the P20 ranked third, at just two points shy of the Pixel 2’s score in that particular department.