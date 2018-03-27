Ever since the Mate 10 Pro came with an OLED screen, IP67 water and dust resistance, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and no microSD card slot, very clearly standing out from the regular Mate 10, we expected a relatively large number of differences between the P20 and P20 Pro (or P20 Plus, as many thought it would be called).

But the reality far exceeds our expectations. At first glance, the Huawei P20 Pro is just a jumbo-sized version of the 5.8-inch P20. Once you look past the identical design language, with snazzy color gradients and eye-catching mirror finishes, you’ll find the OLED 6.1-incher is an entirely different animal.

Not only does it come in “Twilight” in addition to black and pink gold, but the P20 Pro takes its rear-facing camera setup to new heights in both specifications and apparent real-life capabilities.

The primary 40MP sensor reminds us of the Nokia PureView family from back in the day, with a 20MP secondary lens taking charge in a beautiful black-and-white mode, and a tertiary 8MP telephoto shooter helping produce 3x optical and 5x “hybrid” zoom.

The artificial intelligence power of the octa-core Kirin 970 processor will assist in scene detection, blur rejection and even stabilization, as Huawei claims to have come up with something better than OIS in AIS. Believe it or not, this photographic beast also touts ISO 102400 sensitivity for top-notch low-light performance.

The Chinese OEM is obviously not afraid to pit the P20 Pro against the iPhone X or Galaxy S9 Plus in terms of everything from camera pixel size to super-slow-motion video recording and yes, even facial recognition.

Somehow, the 6.1-incher’s 2D-powered Face Unlock solution is billed as 100 percent faster than Apple’s 3D Face ID method. Speaking of the iPhone X, yes, the Huawei P20 Pro emulates the controversial notch look, housing an impressive 24MP selfie cam at the top of its FHD+ display.

A fingerprint-scanning button with navigation support is located at the bottom, while a 4000mAh battery is assigned the tricky task of keeping up with the sharp OLED panel, potent Kirin 970 SoC and generous 6GB RAM. Fret not, the cell is endowed with proprietary Super Charge technology, and the absence of a microSD card slot should be mitigated by a hefty 128GB internal storage space. The headphone jack is also missing, but Huawei is promising massive wireless audio quality improvements with a technology called HWA Hi-Fi, providing 990 kbps bandwidth.

“Immediately available globally”, which probably does not include the US, the Huawei P20 Pro is officially priced at €899.