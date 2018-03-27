Android

Huawei FreeBuds last twice as long as AirPods on a charge

In addition to announcing two major smartphones (without headphone jacks) today, Huawei has also released a few audio accessories, including a set of wireless earbuds.

FreeBuds are intended to compete with Apple’s AirPods in most every way with 10 hours of playback per charge — double the competitor’s rated battery life — and a protruded earbud design that helps to isolate more noise passively. The buds come in white or black and a complementary charging case is included.

There’s also the Active Noise Canceling Earphones 3 (that’s the actual branding used), a wired headset, and a DAC Headphone Amplifier on showcase as well.

The Verge reports that the FreeBuds will cost €159, €20 less than Apple’s product.

