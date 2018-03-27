How big will the Apple Watch Series 4 be?

KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo has some predictions for the Apple Watch Series 4, which he says will come out with the new iPhones in the fall.

The biggest takeaway from the research note, obtained by 9to5Mac, is that the display will be 15 percent larger than previous generations — this would place the square OLED display at around 1.9 inches instead of the current 1.65 inches.

What’s left untold is what changes, if any, will be made to the size of the display bezels, the size of the case and any change to the essential internals, though Kuo mentions a “more trendy from(sic) factor design.” Health sensors have been loosely touted to get upgrades and battery life is generally said to be longer.

For the current calendar year, the analyst expects 22-24 million unit shipments for the Apple Watch.