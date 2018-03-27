Blass cuts into the grain with OnePlus 6 leak

Leaks journalist Evan Blass has posted a picture of the OnePlus 6 and it’s got people wondering what all this grain is about.

The photo looks to feature plenty of traditional OnePlus design language — at least, as traditional going back to the OnePlus 3 — but the material on the rear plate of the device looks to feature some sort of wood or metal grain.

You’ve been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

The desaturated and cold look of the photo suggests that this is altered media, but it does give us a look at the dual-camera system in the background as well as a fingerprint sensor. The headphone jack remains a stalwart on the bottom edge along with a USB port and a single speaker.

As for the grain, well, it could be a vanity skin or it could be one of OnePlus’s old penchants for alternative materials acting up again — a previous leak gave one OnePlus 6 unit’s rear a more glossy treatment. Nevertheless, it’s a fine look into a phone we expect to learn more about in the coming weeks, especially since the OnePlus 5T has sold out in North America.