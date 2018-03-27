Android

Blass cuts into the grain with OnePlus 6 leak

Contents
Advertisement

Leaks journalist Evan Blass has posted a picture of the OnePlus 6 and it’s got people wondering what all this grain is about.

The photo looks to feature plenty of traditional OnePlus design language — at least, as traditional going back to the OnePlus 3 — but the material on the rear plate of the device looks to feature some sort of wood or metal grain.

The desaturated and cold look of the photo suggests that this is altered media, but it does give us a look at the dual-camera system in the background as well as a fingerprint sensor. The headphone jack remains a stalwart on the bottom edge along with a USB port and a single speaker.

As for the grain, well, it could be a vanity skin or it could be one of OnePlus’s old penchants for alternative materials acting up again — a previous leak gave one OnePlus 6 unit’s rear a more glossy treatment. Nevertheless, it’s a fine look into a phone we expect to learn more about in the coming weeks, especially since the OnePlus 5T has sold out in North America.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Design, evleaks, Leaks, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 6, photo, Skin
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.