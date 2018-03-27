Asus brings Android Oreo to one more old ZenFone – the ZS550KL ZenFone 3 Deluxe
We wouldn’t exactly call Asus the heavyweight champion of early major software updates, but a very decent number of ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 variants have already left Android Nougat behind, and another one follows suit today on the Oreo bandwagon.
The ZS550KL model is hardly a powerhouse, with a middling Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood, and it’s no longer officially up for grabs stateside, having seen daylight way back in the fall of 2016.
It’s also needless to point out this Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe configuration ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow out the box, which makes 8.0 Oreo the 5.5-incher’s second notable OS upgrade in around 18 months of availability.
Perhaps the greatest thing about the new UI makeover is that it removes a bunch of non-Google apps and services, including TripAdvisor, Puffin Browser, Kindle, Do It Later, Mini Movie, Quick Memo, and PhotoCollage.
Less “bloat” obviously equates to enhanced system speed, stability and smoothness, along with Oreo-specific improvements aimed at the exact same thing. Expect background limits, Autofill functionality, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture capabilities and Android Instant Apps to be added in the equation as well. Also, fresh security patches.
All in all, everything an aging mid-ranger needs to prolong its life and squeeze the most out of that aforementioned octa-core SoC, 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery, Full HD screen, and single 16MP rear-facing camera.