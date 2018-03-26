For some reason, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi have all decided to unveil their next-gen hardware on March 27. That’s tomorrow, and unlike the education-focused Chicago event where a new low-cost iPad should see daylight, the Shanghai announcement of the “full screen” Mi MIX 2S will be live streamed online.

The Chinese company’s latest teaser suggests the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse will take us “beyond AI”, although we’re still not sure exactly how Xiaomi intends to reduce bezels this time around.

Keep in mind that the original Mi MIX was considered a (conceptual) pioneer of sorts back in 2016, arriving ahead of last year’s onslaught of “all screen” mobile devices, not to mention this year’s avalanche of iPhone X notch copycats.

It’d certainly be a shame if Xiaomi followed other OEMs’ design direction all of a sudden, which could make tomorrow’s Shanghai event a very entertaining and gripping view. You can watch the whole thing from the comfort of your own home on YouTube, Facebook or right here, via our embedded YT stream.

The shindig kicks off at 2 p.m. local time, which is GMT+8, meaning you’ll need to stay up pretty late in New York to follow the action. Specifically, until 2 a.m., and of course, well beyond that to get the full Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S details. In California, the product launch begins at 11 p.m. (today, March 26), while in London, you’ll have to rise and shine at 7 a.m. tomorrow. That’s 5 p.m. (also tomorrow) in Australia, and 11:30 a.m. in India.