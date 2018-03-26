Android

Watch the Huawei P20 event live stream here from 8am ET (Video)

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro is making its debut in Paris and we have on-the-ground coverage prepared for you on what’s expected to be the first mainstream device with a triple-camera system and the first to just about rival the Nokia Lumia 1020 with a 40-megapixel sensor. Plus, for Porsche Design fans, there’s a special device hinted at just for you. Regardless of how each device is specced out, they’ll be sure to catch the eye if leaked looks are to believed.

But why look at leaks when you can believe your own eyes? Huawei has scheduled a live stream for tomorrow, March 27 at 2pm CET (8am Eastern / 5am Pacific / 5:30pm India / 8pm China) from its venue in Paris.

You can watch the above view, refer to our comprehensive rumor roundup post and then stay tuned with Pocketnow for further hands-on coverage.

