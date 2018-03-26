Samsung is working hard to deliver Oreo for unlocked Galaxy S8 and Note 8 ‘within the next 2-3 weeks’
In a day and age where you can get the hottest, newest, sharpest, most powerful smartphones without paying a dime upfront by signing up for monthly installment plans, some people still prefer to buy their handsets unlocked at full retail price.
When going the officially unlocked route, you typically expect faster software updates in addition to no carrier bloat and network freedom. But that’s not always the case, and in fact, Samsung brought Nougat goodies to the unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge last year many months after America’s “big four” wireless service providers.
Those who ignored this glaring red flag, opting to purchase the Galaxy S8 or S8+ without strings or operator constraints, have every reason to fear a repeat, as Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T-locked variants are already on Oreo, unlike US unlocked models.
But at least Samsung is addressing the situation earlier this time around, highlighting it’s doing everything in its power to “provide you with the best possible experience for your device” as fast as possible.
While the chaebol is technically not ready to commit to any specific timeline, its current objective is to “get Oreo out to ALL eligible Galaxy S8/+ and Note 8 devices within the next 2-3 weeks.”
That’s a pretty ambitious goal, especially as far as the Note 8 is concerned. The S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher has barely started to receive Android 8.0 in Europe a couple of weeks back, with US carriers still unable to follow suit.
Samsung insists “Unlocked devices must go through more rigorous testing than Carrier-specific devices”, which probably means it’ll take a little more than three weeks to update all of the world’s Galaxy Note 8 units. But the unlocked S8 duo’s first major OS promotion should be right around the corner. Huzzah?