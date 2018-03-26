TENAA sights out what looks to be Xiaomi Mi A2
Xiaomi isn’t just going to be releasing a hot rod smartphone in the very near future, but it also has plans to improve its most prominent mid-range device.
The Xiaomi 5X has been making its way around the world as the Mi A1 under the Android One program with fast and clean software. Now, regulatory agency TENAA has passed along data of a new device that looks to follow on from that design language.
The so-called M1804D2SE and M1804D2SC models that were revealed by Ray Technology are supposedly going to be run by Xiaomi’s own new S2 chipset, said to be on-par with Huawei’s last-generation Kirin 960 chipset. Other design touches include a 2:1 display, edge-constrained antenna outlays, a vertically-oriented dual-camera system and a fingerprint sensor.
The publication believes that the serial numbers indicate a release date with the “M1” referring to April and “D2” referring to the second day of the month. So, will this be a Xiaomi 6X or Xiaomi Mi A2? Time will tell.