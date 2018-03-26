Software update announcer Mo Versi leaves HTC
His official title was vice president of product management, but we all knew him as the guy who tweeted whenever something happened with Android updates for HTC devices.
Mo Versi has announced that he is leaving the company.
After 8 amazing years, today is my last day @htc It was a great run and I feel lucky to have worked with such an amazing team. Thank you @HTCUSA. Wish you all the best! For any questions on software updates, please reach out to @urbanstrata
— Mo Versi (@moversi) March 26, 2018
It’s not exactly clear where he’s going next as his official LinkedIn page has yet to be updated. He has served in senior positions at T-Mobile and Samsung Telecommunications prior to joining HTC.
Head of global PR Jeff Gordon will handle any questions about software updates for the time being, though we’d love to see the company continue its habit of publicly announcing updates so that we don’t have to rely on carriers to update their product pages.
Versi is yet another high-profile departure from HTC. Last month, mobile business chief Chialin Chang left the Taiwanese company. It also traded 2,000 of its employees to Google for $1.1 billion in capital.