Android

Software update announcer Mo Versi leaves HTC

Contents
Advertisement

His official title was vice president of product management, but we all knew him as the guy who tweeted whenever something happened with Android updates for HTC devices.

Mo Versi has announced that he is leaving the company.

It’s not exactly clear where he’s going next as his official LinkedIn page has yet to be updated. He has served in senior positions at T-Mobile and Samsung Telecommunications prior to joining HTC.

Head of global PR Jeff Gordon will handle any questions about software updates for the time being, though we’d love to see the company continue its habit of publicly announcing updates so that we don’t have to rely on carriers to update their product pages.

Versi is yet another high-profile departure from HTC. Last month, mobile business chief Chialin Chang left the Taiwanese company. It also traded 2,000 of its employees to Google for $1.1 billion in capital.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, HTC, News, software updates
, , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.