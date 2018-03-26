After drawing inspiration from Andy Rubin’s Essential for both last year’s Aquos S2 and the S3 mini unveiled just last week, Sharp has decided to jump on the iPhone X-started bandwagon with the “full-sized” Aquos S3.

Due out before long in Japan, Vietnam and other Asian markets, but unlikely to ever reach the Western Hemisphere, the unusually compact 6-incher has earlier today seen daylight in Taiwan.

Owned by Foxconn, and primarily specialized in TV and smartphone display production, Sharp boasts about a record-setting 91 percent screen-to-body ratio for the new Aquos S3. That probably wouldn’t have been possible without the Apple-inspired notch, although it also definitely helps that the fingerprint reader has moved to the back of the handset.

The shiny, glossy back accommodates a combination of 12 and 13MP cameras too, while the notch only houses one selfie shooter with 16MP resolution and f/2.0 aperture. Speaking of resolution, the large IPS LCD panel sports 2160 x 1080 pixels for a 2:1 aspect ratio, with a respectable but not exactly impressive Snapdragon 630 processor running the show under the S3’s hood.

The same essentially goes for the 3200mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and Smile UX-skinned Android 8.0 Oreo. But the Sharp Aquos S3 is undoubtedly affordable enough to make those decent specs and features feel pretty great. Starting April 1 (no joke), folks in Taiwan will be able to purchase this premium-looking mid-ranger at the rough equivalent of $410, i.e. TWD 11,990.