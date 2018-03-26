We’re just a little over 24 hours away from Huawei’s much ballyhooed Paris press event, and believe it or not, we’re still finding out previously unknown details about the Chinese company’s next-gen flagship phones.

While it remains unclear if the mid-range P20 Lite will be showcased alongside the high-end P20 and P20 Pro in the capital city of France tomorrow, you can be certain at least three new camera experts are coming.

That’s because the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will most likely be joined by a luxury Porsche Design product. Oddly enough, this is expected to carry Mate RS branding (or perhaps Porsche Design Mate RS), looking different from both the P20 Pro and last fall’s Mate 10 Porsche Design.

A pair of recently leaked renders, which may or may not end up being accurate, suggest the Huawei Mate RS will arrange its three rear-facing cameras horizontally… for some reason, while the mysterious NEO-AL00 device certified by Tenaa not long ago could prove to be one and the same.

If that’s the case (and we believe it is), the Porsche Design Mate RS should pack a hefty 6GB RAM and accommodate as much as 512 gigs of data internally. Now that’s a multitasking and digital hoarding beast to get excited about, with or without a flamboyant, exclusive exterior.